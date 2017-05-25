WaterAid partners with 3 states to mitigate open defecation

WaterAid, an international organisation, on Thursday, said it had initiated Water Easy Toilet (WET) facilities in Enugu, Jigawa and Ekiti States to mitigate open defecation.

Miss Blessing Sani, Communication/Advocacy Assistant of the organisation, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to her, the initiative is aimed at reducing the spread of diseases in the states.

“WaterAid is implementing the sanitation marketing approach in order to complement the Community Total Sanitation Programme.

“This is an emerging initiative with great potential to improve access and use of sanitation products and services.

“The organisation’s intervention is to ensure that more communities are quickly adapting to the modern sanitation system”.

Sani said that the WET initiative scheme is in three models “the WET products make use of a unique, low-cost squatting pan that function as a water-seal toilet’’.

This, according to her, will eliminate odour and flies and its water requirement for flushing is minimal.

“WaterAid is implementing the Sustainable Total Sanitation (STS) projects in 500 communities across 15 Local Government Areas of Enugu, Jigawa and Ekiti States.

“The focus of the project being funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of total sanitation approaches in these states.

The advocacy officer noted that sanitation crisis had been deepening over the years in the country.

She emphasised the urgent need for a total sanitation approach that would move Nigeria to have closer access to improved sanitation for all by 2030.

According to Sani, WaterAid has been implementing its own evolving version of Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in Nigeria since 2006 and the organisation is determined to contribute more to sustain the vision.

The aim, she added, was to encourage communities towards having knowledge of the importance of toilet within their immediate environment to end open defecation.

According to her, this will go a long way to reduce the burden of diseases associated with lack of these facilities.

