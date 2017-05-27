Pages Navigation Menu

Watford appoint Silva as head coach

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports

Watford have named former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday. The 39-year old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece, quit […]

