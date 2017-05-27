Marco Silva becomes Watford’s ninth manager in five years – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Marco Silva becomes Watford's ninth manager in five years
Silva left Hull following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season, and replaces Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road. Although the Portuguese was unable to save Hull from the drop, Silva impressed during his five months in charge …
