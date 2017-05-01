Wavinya crushes Kiala with 299312 votes for Machakos governor ticket – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Wavinya crushes Kiala with 299312 votes for Machakos governor ticket
The Star, Kenya
Wiper Machakos governor nominee Wavinya Ndeti shakes hands with her running mate Peter Mathuki after they won the primaries with more than 200,000 votes, May 1, 2017. /ANDREW MBUVA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!