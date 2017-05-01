Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wavinya crushes Kiala with 299312 votes for Machakos governor ticket – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Wavinya crushes Kiala with 299312 votes for Machakos governor ticket
The Star, Kenya
Wiper Machakos governor nominee Wavinya Ndeti shakes hands with her running mate Peter Mathuki after they won the primaries with more than 200,000 votes, May 1, 2017. /ANDREW MBUVA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.