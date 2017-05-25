Wayne Rooney Has Decided His Manchester United Future

Wayne Rooney says he has “more or less” decided his future, but insists he will take a few weeks to finalise his plans.

The Manchester United captain endured a frustrating 2016-17 campaign at Old Trafford, becoming a regular on the substitutes’ bench under Jose Mourinho. Following United’s 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax on Wednesday, Rooney opened the door to a summer move away after confirming he had received offers from other clubs in England and abroad.

When asked whether he would still be at United next season, the forward said: “Honestly, I’ve said before, I don’t know. I’ve got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I’ll decide. I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that’s what I’ll do.

“I’ll do that the next few weeks with my family while I’m away and, honestly, as soon as I know what’s going on then, I’m sure you [will know].”

Pushed on whether he had decided what to do, Rooney added: “More or less, yeah.”

