W/Bank to spend $200m on new project in nine states – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
W/Bank to spend $200m on new project in nine states
The Nation Newspaper
Nine states in the country would participate in a new World Bank supported $200 million agricultural programme, an official said in Kaduna on Wednesday. The programme, tagged Agriculture Productivity Processing Enhancement and Livelihood Scheme …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!