WCC declares day of prayer for peace in Middle East

By Sam Eyoboka with agency reports

AHEAD of the May 22 US President’s visit to the Israel, the World Council of Churches (WCC), yesterday, called on Christians worldwide to join in prayer for peace in the holy land by taking part in a Pentecost prayer service.

US President Donald Trump’s proposed visit to the holy land on Monday has generated mixed reactions with many people wondering what the visitor will bring to the table on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Tied directly to the churches’ celebrations of Pentecost, the service, entitled “Come, Spirit of Peace: A Global Day of Prayer for Just Peace in the Holy Land,” is meant to invoke the Holy Spirit to inspire further engagement by Christians everywhere in the quest for peace and justice in the conflictive arena of Israel and Palestine.

Arranged at the invitation of heads of churches in the Jerusalem area, the service will take place the day after Pentecost (Monday, June 5, 2017) at 11:00 a.m., Jerusalem time, in Jerusalem’s Upper Room (Cenacle) on Mount Zion. It will be followed by a session at the Dormition Abbey, where participants can share the various initiatives they are undertaking to build peace in the Holy Land.

