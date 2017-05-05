Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Are All From Africa And If We Don’t Promote African Music, Who Will? – Seyi Shay

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer Seyi Shay, has just dropped hints of dabbling in TV presenting. Speaking with Hip TV, the MARY crooner, opened up about getting her hands into some other things asides music as it helps with the growth of her brand. She also talked about African music, saying it is necessary that all African artistes promote …

The post We Are All From Africa And If We Don’t Promote African Music, Who Will? – Seyi Shay appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.