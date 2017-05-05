We Are All From Africa And If We Don’t Promote African Music, Who Will? – Seyi Shay
Singer Seyi Shay, has just dropped hints of dabbling in TV presenting. Speaking with Hip TV, the MARY crooner, opened up about getting her hands into some other things asides music as it helps with the growth of her brand. She also talked about African music, saying it is necessary that all African artistes promote …
