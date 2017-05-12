We Are Determined To End Herdsmen /Farmers Clashes – Osinbajo – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
We Are Determined To End Herdsmen /Farmers Clashes – Osinbajo
Leadership Newspapers
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo assured yesterday that the federal government is determined to tackle farmers/ herders clashes in the country head on. This, he said, has become necessary because, apart from being at the front burner in the country, the …
