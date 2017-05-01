We Are Entering The End Game In Nigeria, Much Will Happen In Next 3 Months – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode has asked Nigerians to pray hard that much will happen in the next 3 months.

In His Words..

We are entering the end game in Nigeria. Everything is coming to a head.The next three months will be critical. Much will happen. Pray hard!

