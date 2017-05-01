”We Are Not On The Same Level” – Amaechi Blasts Fani Kayode

Former Rivers State Governor, Hon.Rotimi Amaechi was the special guest on Channel’s Tv Programme, HardCopy.

The Transport Minister Accused The Former Minister of Aviation Mr Femi Fani Kayode Of Embezzling 2 Billion Naira Earmarked For The Reconstruction Of Portharcourt Int’l Airport.

He also added “We are not on the same level, He is not a character for me to talk about”. He said there is evidence and that he is ready to provide it. Mr.Femi Fani Kayode On the other hand denied the allegation he added that julius berger was give 1.5Billion Out of the money, that he didn’t touch a percent of the money.



The post ”We Are Not On The Same Level” – Amaechi Blasts Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

