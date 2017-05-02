Pages Navigation Menu

We Are Not Out To Revenge Against Madrid – Gabi

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi insisted on Monday it is winning the Champions League not gaining revenge on Real Madrid that motivates him as the Spanish giants face off once more in Tuesday’s semifinal, first leg. Real have beaten Atletico in each of the past three seasons in the Champions League, including twice in the final…

