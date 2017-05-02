We Are Not Out To Revenge Against Madrid – Gabi
Atletico Madrid captain Gabi insisted on Monday it is winning the Champions League not gaining revenge on Real Madrid that motivates him as the Spanish giants face off once more in Tuesday’s semifinal, first leg. Real have beaten Atletico in each of the past three seasons in the Champions League, including twice in the final…
The post We Are Not Out To Revenge Against Madrid – Gabi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!