We are not recruiting now – NNPC warns members of public

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the general public, to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to its interview. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement in Abuja yesterday. Ughamadu stated that this announcement was necessary, because of the recurrent fraudulent adverts on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

