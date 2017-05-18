We are operating a military-like unitary system – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated that Nigeria is currently operating a political system similar to a military unitary system. The former governor of Lagos State said this at the 91st anniversary of Daily Times newspaper and the Times Heroes awards in Abuja on Tuesday. Tinubu, who was…

The post We are operating a military-like unitary system – Tinubu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

