We Are Ready To Conduct 2017 UTME – JAMB Registrar

The registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, has said the board is ready to conduct this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). He stated this during a training session organized for 1,600 staff in Abuja on Wednesday. Oloyede also appealed to telecommunications companies MTN and Airtel, to cooperate with them …

