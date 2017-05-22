We are ready to fight coup plotters–Tinubu

• We will not buy their product, it is a bad product, we will reject it By Kazeem Ugbodaga National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says the nation will never allow the military to rule again, vowing that coup plotters will be resisted. Tinubu spoke on Monday at the Special Parliamentary Session to mark Lagos at 50 celebration at the State House of Assembly, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. He said the nation had gone too far to allow a thing like military coup to happen again, as such move would be resisted at all cost.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

