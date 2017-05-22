Pages Navigation Menu

We are ready to fight coup plotters–Tinubu

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

• We will not buy their product, it is a bad product, we will reject it By Kazeem Ugbodaga National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says the nation will never allow the military to rule again, vowing that coup plotters will be resisted. Tinubu spoke on Monday at the Special Parliamentary Session to mark Lagos at 50 celebration at the State House of Assembly, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. He said the nation had gone too far to allow a thing like military coup to happen again, as such move would be resisted at all cost.

