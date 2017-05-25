We ❤ #BBNaija’s Debie-Rise & Bassey’s New Photos!

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Debie-Rise and Bassey who were known for their undeniable chemistry while they were in the house have released new promotional photos for their single Joy & Pain which was released last week. With photography by Dela Dee, we are certainly looking forward to seeing what these two have in store for […]

The post We ❤ #BBNaija’s Debie-Rise & Bassey’s New Photos! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

