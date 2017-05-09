We can’t fight corruption alone – ICPC

The ‎Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has charged other federal agencies not to leave the fight against corruption for it and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). ICPC said other agencies should join them in the anti-graft fight so as to rip Nigeria of corrupt elements, thereby baling the county […]

