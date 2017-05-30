We Can’t Wait Again, We Need Active President, Buhari Should Resign – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional duties.

Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said being an avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges that have impacted negatively on his performance.

The governor said fighting corruption was not limited to ‎discovering large sums of money here and there, but doing the right thing at the right time.

He opined that taking a bow when necessary was also an indication of being morally upright.

The governor, who appraised the two years of the Buhari administration, said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government had failed to deliver on its promises.

‎

“So far, the APC-led Federal Government has been a government of misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold.

Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection‎. Fighting corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too is bad.

‎

“He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning bothers on his integrity.‎ His absence allows others to suppress and oppress others and that means he is allowing others ‎ to suppress their fellow human beings.‎ There are many governments in one and they are clueless.‎ We need an active president going by our numerous challenges. ‎How long will Nigerians wait for an incapacitated president‎?

‎”We cannot wait again for somebody to hold us to ransom.‎ I don’t have any bad blood against Buhari Osinbajo has no powers without the president. He owes us the duty to tell us the state ‎of his health,” the governor said.

On the performance of the economy, Fayose said it had gone from bad to worse.‎

He noted that the middle class had been wiped off.

‎

“There is no middle class any more ‎.Economic indicators are not cherry at last. They borrow money on daily basis and committing funds that ought to accrue to all tiers of government to servicing the loans,” he added.

On the much-touted rescue of Chibok girls. Fayose reiterated that the whole set up was a blackmail against former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that one day, the true story would be revealed.

On insecurity in Nigeria, Fayose said more people had been killed by insurgents and herdsmen than in any other period in the history of Nigeria.

He wondered why no Fulani herdsmen had been arrested and prosecuted despite the atrocities perpetrated across the country.

The post We Can’t Wait Again, We Need Active President, Buhari Should Resign – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

