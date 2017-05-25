We didn’t address N’Delta, B’Haram terrorism early, says Obasanjo – The Punch
The Punch
We didn't address N'Delta, B'Haram terrorism early, says Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said the extremisms of the Boko Haram in the North-East and the Niger Delta militants in the South-South were not addressed on time by the government before they became monsters. Obasanjo, who …
