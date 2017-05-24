We didn’t initiate contempt proceedings against INEC – YDP

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has said that it did not initiate any contempt proceedings against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

YDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, made the clarification when she briefed newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Animashaun-Ajiboye said the purported contempt process against INEC was the handiwork of imposters and usurpers who were not members of the party.

She said INEC obeyed court order by issuing YDP with a certificate of registration after the court ruled in favour of the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to some actions being taken by meddlesome interlopers, lovers of chaos, confusionists, pretenders and fraudsters purporting to come from YDP.

“We want to put the record straight that the Chairman of YDP is Mrs. Georgina Dakpokpo, and it can be confirmed from the official record of INEC.

“The official logo of YDP is a tractor green and white background.

“The Court of Appeal never at any time gave order to INEC to backdate our certificate of registration to 2014.

“YDP did not officially initiate contempt proceedings against INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; it was done by confusionists.

Animashaun-Ajiboye said that by the party’s first registered constitution, an amendment to a constitution could only be done at a convention and YDP’s convention held on Feb. 11, 2017, amended and ratified its constitution.

She urged the public to be alert and report to the nearest police station any time any person or group other than the genuine YDP officials parade as representatives of the party.

On her part, Dakpokpo urged Nigerians to discountenance any person that paraded himself as the party’s chairman as she was the genuine chairman recognised by INEC.

She said the intent of the imposters was to cause confusion, chaos and capitalise on it to defraud unsuspecting people.

The post We didn't initiate contempt proceedings against INEC – YDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

