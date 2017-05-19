We don’t even know what Brava does, but it raised a whole lot of money

Despite an increasingly crowded smart home space and an uptick in scrutiny around gimmicky kitchen appliances, Brava managed to capture the imagination of investors, as it recently doubled its venture funding to more than $24 million.

