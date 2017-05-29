We Found Out What That Dance Party On Lion’s Head Was All About

On Friday we were treated to a video that just has to bring a smile to your dial, although information about what was actually happening was hard to come by.

You can see that video HERE, where the ringleader gets the crowd jamming and a T Rex bops its head.

Cape Town, right?

We asked for your help in finding out what was happening, and this email arrived over the weekend from Jean Mortlock:

It was us. We hiked, sweated, carried a speaker in the pitch dark and danced (SOBER) with strangers to bloody loud music. Shit went crazy and we loved it. The dance was lead by Irish legend, Max. Why we needed a Irishman to get us up there to dance to a song about peanut butter and jelly, I don’t know and I think we as locals should do it more often. It’s called the #earlymorninguberdiscodancedance And, yes we pissed off a few hikers who enjoy the more tranquil setting. Bloody fokken marvelous! Anyone keen to carry the speaker next time?

We salute your effort, but politely decline to carry the speaker up the blerrie mountain.

This would be your Irish legend Max, stomping away on top the rock, ahead of the big jol:

Well played, sir.

Another Facebook post, after the event, shows the crowd in all their glory:

You can’t please everyone – here’s looking at you pissed off hikers – but if there’s a dance party on top of Lion’s Head once in a while, surely those who are all about the ‘tranquillity’ can suck it up?

Let us know about the next one, team, we’re keen to get involved.

