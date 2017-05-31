We have cued into Biafra struggle – Imolites

…We did not arrest any IPOB or MASSOB members – Imo CP

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Citizens of Imo state, Wednesday, expressed satisfaction that the outcome of the sit at home order was an indication the people of the state have cued into the struggle for the actualization of the republic of Biafra.

Vanguard visited different markets in the state, Relief and Ekeukwu markets and they unequivocally said that they were “ready to sit at home again.”

To some of them, it was unimaginable that citizens of Imo state, obeyed the sit at home order, adding that they had never shown commitment to the level they did on 31st May, 2017.

Also some of them explained that the sit at home order gave them the opportunity to narrate the story of Nigeria/Biafra war to their children.

Recalling how some of their siblings died as a result of famine, scarcity of water in the war that lasted for than three years, as well as counselled them to toe the path of peace.

Other reasons for which they claimed that they obeyed the sit at home order, was to prove to the whole world that the Igbos could speak in one voice.

Though some of them who thought it was not going to be effective said that the sit at home, has convinced them to start taking the issues of Biafra very serious. They also swore never to treat Biafra matters as frivolity.

According to Chika Enwerem, a tomato seller, “We want the Federal government to release all the Biafra agitators in the Nigeria prisons. They have done nothing wrong to be detained. They are fighting for the rights of their people.”

While Mrs Beatrice Eke, who sells vegetable said: “The spirit of Biafra as we use to know have been rekindled and we are not far from archiving our aim.”

Mr. Emma Ihegwam, said that he was not seeing the sit at home order as going to yield any result not until he was prepared to go to the market and he was told that markets have been shut down even the markets in the villages in the state.

However, the Imo state commissioner of police, Mr Chris Ezike, has said that no member of Indigenous People of Biafra or Movement for the Emancipation of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, was arrested as result of the sit at home order by the groups.

Ezike stated this while fielding questions from Vanguard in Owerri, on the outcome of the sit at home order.

The commissioner said: ” Let me start by telling you that, while my men were patrolling, we did not see anybody protesting. So, we did not arrest any MASSOB or IPOB member.

“They were no where to be found. It is only when you see somebody that you will arrest him or her.

“So far, there was no breakdown of the law and order. We were not against people sitting at home, but what we are against, is when people start engaging in acts that will cause problems in the society.”

However, he insisted that it was illegal for any group that does not have the authority to declare sit at home order.

