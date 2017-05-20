Army converts Falgore forest into training ground – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Army converts Falgore forest into training ground
Daily Trust
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Burutai and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during the lunch of Operation Harbin Kunama 3 Brigade Field Training Exercise in Kano yesterday Photo: Sani Maikatanga. The Nigerian Army has …
Army Launches Operation To End Cattle Rustling In Kano
N'East: Buratai accuses humanitarian agencies of waste, infighting
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!