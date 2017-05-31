Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We have no issues against Peace Corps – Civil Defence tells Senate

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday, urged the Senate to go ahead with the establishment of Nigerian Peace Corps, saying it had no opposition to it. A Deputy Comptroller, Musa Farouk, who led the delegation on behalf of the Commandant General, said the services of Peace Corps officers were needed at […]

We have no issues against Peace Corps – Civil Defence tells Senate

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.