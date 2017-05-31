We have no issues against Peace Corps – Civil Defence tells Senate

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday, urged the Senate to go ahead with the establishment of Nigerian Peace Corps, saying it had no opposition to it. A Deputy Comptroller, Musa Farouk, who led the delegation on behalf of the Commandant General, said the services of Peace Corps officers were needed at […]

