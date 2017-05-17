‘We mean business’: Raila banking on Nyanza, Western for 10 million votes – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
'We mean business': Raila banking on Nyanza, Western for 10 million votes
The Star, Kenya
NASA principals Isaac Rutto (Bomet Governor, Chama Cha Mashinani), Kalonzo Musyoka (DP candidate Wiper), Raila Odinga (flag bearer, ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Moses Wetang'ula (Bungoma Senator, Western Kenya) …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!