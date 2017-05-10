Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We must eliminate 41 items to achieve forex rate convergence – – Daily Trust

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

We must eliminate 41 items to achieve forex rate convergence –
Daily Trust
Former Central Bank's governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has called for the complete elimination of the “41 restricted item” by the CBN if it hopes to archive a unified exchange rate regime. Soludo made the call at the Recap Conference in Lagos, while …
[ May 10, 2017 ] Soludo accuses FG of playing politics with exchange rate Latest NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.