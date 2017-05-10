We must eliminate 41 items to achieve forex rate convergence – – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
We must eliminate 41 items to achieve forex rate convergence –
Daily Trust
Former Central Bank's governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has called for the complete elimination of the “41 restricted item” by the CBN if it hopes to archive a unified exchange rate regime. Soludo made the call at the Recap Conference in Lagos, while …
