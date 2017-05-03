We must respect the separation of powers under our constitution – Obasanjo – Nigeria Today
We must respect the separation of powers under our constitution – Obasanjo
Abuja — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, in Abuja, decried the unsuccessful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria. Obasanjo expressed his displeasure while delivering the inauguration lecture of Olusegun Obasanjo Good …
