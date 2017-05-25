We need Biafra

We need Biafra. Biafra agitation can only be settled through a UN monitored referendum. So, if the Nigeria law makers can not move a referendum for Biafra, time is coming when the UN will tell them to do so.

The post We need Biafra appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

