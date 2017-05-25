We need Biafra
We need Biafra. Biafra agitation can only be settled through a UN monitored referendum. So, if the Nigeria law makers can not move a referendum for Biafra, time is coming when the UN will tell them to do so.
The post We need Biafra appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!