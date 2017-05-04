Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Press Freedom Day: Statement by Deputy Information Minister – The Patriotic Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Patriotic Vanguard

World Press Freedom Day: Statement by Deputy Information Minister
The Patriotic Vanguard
Statement delivered by the Honourable Cornelius Deveaux, Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications on World Press Freedom Day (May 3, 2017). Good morning colleagues in the media. I have been here before and I am pleased to …
Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth eraThe New Times

all 35 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.