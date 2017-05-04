World Press Freedom Day: Statement by Deputy Information Minister – The Patriotic Vanguard
|
The Patriotic Vanguard
|
World Press Freedom Day: Statement by Deputy Information Minister
The Patriotic Vanguard
Statement delivered by the Honourable Cornelius Deveaux, Sierra Leone's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications on World Press Freedom Day (May 3, 2017). Good morning colleagues in the media. I have been here before and I am pleased to …
Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth era
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!