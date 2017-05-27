We need more content in our music for originality sake —Sound Sultan

By Rotimi Agbana

Veteran musician, Sound Sultan, has aired his opinion on the quality of music being churned out in recent times, while lamenting the lack of content and originality that is gradually becoming characteristic of Nigerian music.

In his own estimation, much of the songs released in recent times lack content and originality. In a brief chat with Showtime, while expressing excitement and satisfaction at the rate at which Nigerian music is taking over the global space, he advised artistes to put in more originality and quality content into their music, stressing that it’s the only way to retain and sustain a spot on the international music scene.

“You know when you’re happy and you have reservations?; I’m happy that everything is the way it is right now. I’m happy that the music industry is growing to be a worldwide brand; Nigerian music is everywhere, that’s a big deal. My reservation is that we need to be a bit more original, and we need to try our best to put some content into our music”, Sultan advised.

The post We need more content in our music for originality sake —Sound Sultan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

