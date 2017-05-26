Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We received overhead cost only once in 17 months – Plateau Commissioner

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mallam Muhammad Nazif, on Friday revealed that in his 17 months in office as Commissioner, the Ministry received overhead cost only once. He added that several other Ministries in the State are affected. Nazif made the revelation while briefing journalists ahead of the second year anniversary of […]

We received overhead cost only once in 17 months – Plateau Commissioner

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.