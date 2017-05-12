We support govt concessioning of federal airports — Bi-Courtney – Nigeria Today
|
We support govt concessioning of federal airports — Bi-Courtney
Nigeria Today
Executive Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, operators of Muritala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 , MMA2, Dr Wale Babalakin, has added his voice in support of federal government's efforts to concession the federal government owned airports.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!