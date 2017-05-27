We Want Biafra Not Restructuring If Not There Will Be No Election In Igboland Forever & Ever – Nnamdi Kanu Declares

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was among those who gathered today to observe prayers with members of from Yahweh Yahshua synagogue.

The prayer event which saw over a hundred participants – was held at the Afara Ukwu hometown of the IPOB leader in Abia state.

While speaking at the event Kanu stated that they are appointed generation and because of that they shall see Biafra & that what they want is Biafra not restructuring of Nigeria.

Also Reacting to the May 30 Biafran day celebration, Kanu declared that IPOB will shut down the igboland.

If they don’t give us date referendum after May 30 there will be no election in Biafra land forever & ever..He declared

