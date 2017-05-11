We Want To Have Our Own Market In Ekiti – Igbo Traders Tells Fayose

Igbo traders in Ekiti has detailed to Governor Fayose how they planned to establish their own market in the state.

They stated this yesterday when the Ndigbo Community in Ekiti conferred Fayose with the traditional title of ‘Nwanne – De – Namba at the Olukayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti during the Igbo Cultural Day

The President General of Ndigbo Community in South West, Chief Nathaniel Ezeonu said that the Igbo people in Ekiti State want to have their own market.

He added that the traders want to acquire an uncompleted market along poly road Ado Ekiti which the state government has pegged at N380 millions.

He pleaded with Governor Fayose to rescind the decision to shut down Fayose market believed to be populated by igbo traders selling phones and other accessories.

Ezeonu said that the the theme of the Cultural Day titled :Ndigbo and Socio-economic Reality in Nigeria, Which way Forward, was apt because the race have contributed more to the economic development of the country.

To mark the occasion, major shops owned by the Igbos in the state capital were under lock and key.

Those Present at the conferment of the traditional title on the Governor included the state Executives, local government Chairmen as well as traditional rulers in Ekiti and igbo land.

The post We Want To Have Our Own Market In Ekiti – Igbo Traders Tells Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

