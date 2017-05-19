We want to win everything next season – Kante

Premier League champions Chelsea will challenge for all four major trophies next season, midfielder N’Golo Kante said after picking up the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Player of the Year award. Chelsea sealed the title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Friday and can add to their Premier League glory when they play […]

