We warned occupants to vacate collapsed building – LASBCA official

Posted on May 29, 2017

The Lagos State Building Control Agency said occupants of the three-storey building which collapsed on Monday in Lagos failed to heed its repeated warnings to vacate the house. LASBCA Acting General Manager, Oyewale Joseph, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos that the building collapsed due to weak foundation and use of […]

