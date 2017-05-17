‘We will fight for Motsoeneng’s rights’ – lawyer – Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM
'We will fight for Motsoeneng's rights' – lawyer
Jacaranda FM
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer has vowed to put up a fight for his client as a disciplinary hearing got underway in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Hlaudi: SABC financial crisis not my doing Slindelo Masikane. Motsoeneng's …
