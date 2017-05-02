‘We Will Not Take This’, AY Reacts To Osinbajo’s Recent Joke
Comedian AY has reacted to vice president Osinbajo’s recent joke on Dino Melaye, Jollof rice and Whistle blowers. Seems VP Osinbajo’s joke gave the comedian a run for his money as he reacted below… He wrote; “@alibabagcfr @okeybakassi @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon @igodye_ @Akpororo are you still wondering why we no longer get calls from Aso Rock like …
