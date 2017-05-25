We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile
NAIJ.COM
Super Eagles and AS Monaco wing- back Elderson Echiejile has said the Super Eagles will not underrate the Corsica Senior National Team when both sides lock horns on Friday evening at the Stade Francois Coty, Ajaccio. The Super Eagles play the tiny …
Echiejile: Eagles Won't Underrate Corsica
'We won't fail Corsica test'
Super Eagles begin training ahead of Corsica friendly
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!