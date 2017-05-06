We will not watch you humiliate Ike Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze warns Buhari, EFCC
The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that it will not sit idle and watch the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu being humiliated. Ohanaeze gave the warning while reacting to a recent alarm raised by Ekweremadu, where he alleged that the EFCC […]
We will not watch you humiliate Ike Ekweremadu – Ohanaeze warns Buhari, EFCC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!