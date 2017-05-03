Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will partner CNN to promote Nigeria’s tourism through Nollywood – Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business, News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government and a global news leader, CNN, have planned to collaborate on the promotion of Nigeria’s tourism sector through Nollywood. Mohammed made this known at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) in Lagos on Tuesday. According […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

