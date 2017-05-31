We will raise teacher’s retirement age to 65 – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the National Assembly will increase the retirement age of Nigerian teachers from 60 to 65 years. Dogara explained that this was to retain more experienced teachers in public schools. He disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) […]

