Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We will resist any coup attempt in Nigeria – Tinubu

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Monday said there is no room for coup plotters in the country, adding that any attempt to truncate democracy will be resisted. Tinubu gave the warning at the Lagos Assembly Special Parliamentary Session to celebrate Lagos at 50, Second Anniversary of the 8th […]

The post We will resist any coup attempt in Nigeria – Tinubu appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.