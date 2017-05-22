We will resist any coup attempt in Nigeria – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Monday said there is no room for coup plotters in the country, adding that any attempt to truncate democracy will be resisted. Tinubu gave the warning at the Lagos Assembly Special Parliamentary Session to celebrate Lagos at 50, Second Anniversary of the 8th […]

The post We will resist any coup attempt in Nigeria – Tinubu appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

