We won’t extradite Kashamu until court cases are resolved -AGF, NDLEA

Posted on May 31, 2017

OFFICE OF the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have declared that t Ogun State senator, Buruji Kashamu would not be extradited to the United States to face hard drug importation charges until all court actions in respect of his extradition were resolved. The […]

