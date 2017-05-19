We Won’t Miss Fayose If He Dumps Party, Says Sheriff-led PDP

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following statement made by the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele

Fayose, that he may leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if Senator

Ali Modu Sheriff should emerge the party leader, the faction loyal to Sheriff has told the governor to make good his threat.

Fayose, had on Tuesday while interfacing with students in preparation for the 2018 governorship poll stated that he can’t stay in the same

party with Sheriff and that he might dump the party should Sheriff wins

at the Supreme Court.

The faction, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, thursday, alleged that “one very painful fact which is driving Fayose away from PDP is that it is inconceivable for him to have lost control of the party structures in Ekiti State from ward to local government and state level in accordance with a federal high court judgment.”

The statement jointly signed by the Deputy Chairman, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi, and Secretary, Ilesanmi Obe, the faction claimed that “the exit of Fayose from PDP would not adversely affect the fortunes of the party,” claiming that “all the ward, local government and state executives as well as the state’s leadership caucus remain intact.”

It added: “Most of the elected and appointed officials at all levels of government have resolved to remain in PDP and are not following Fayose if he eventually defects again and chase shadows as usual.”

According to them, “all the 177 wards and 16 local governments still believe in the PDP as the party that delivered and performed best so far since the creation of Ekiti State,” saying “the incontrovertible fact is that on the two occasions he won the governorship elections it was the PDP that provided the platform and opportunities for him.”

The duo recalled that Fayose had once tried his popularity when he contested for the central senatorial seat while in Labour Party, noting that he “failed woefully and this proves that the platform aided his victories and not his so-called popularity.”

They said: “If he decides to leave PDP again, we shall not miss him as

the party remains strong and in fact under the able leadership of Chief Clement Awoyelu, the first state chairman of the party,” saying “when Fayose dumped the party in 2007, we went ahead to win the governorship election and all the nine National Assembly seats and 13 House of Assembly seats without him.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

