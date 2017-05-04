Pages Navigation Menu

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling seen weak on increased oil import demand

Nasdaq

WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Kenyan shilling seen weak on increased oil import demand
Nasdaq
NAIROBI, May 4 (Reuters) – Traders expect the Kenyan shilling to weaken next week, with increased oil importer demand outweighing waning dollar inflows, while Ghana's cedi will be stable due to central bank support. KENYA The Kenyan shilling <KES=> …
