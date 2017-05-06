Weekly rewind: Hydrofoil boogie boards, a 100-year-old hybrid, AI explained
In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of it. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of the top 10 tech stories from this week.
The post Weekly rewind: Hydrofoil boogie boards, a 100-year-old hybrid, AI explained appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!