Weigl joins Germany injury list for Confed Cup

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl added to the growing list of injured Germany players ruled out of next month’s Confederations Cup after fracturing his right ankle on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder was stretchered off after 22 minutes of Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

German media reports expect him to be out for the next three to four months.

He will miss Dortmund’s German Cup final in Berlin on May 27 against Eintracht Frankfurt, plus the Confederations Cup with world champions Germany in Russia from June 17-July 2.

Weigl joins Mario Goetze, Manuel Neuer and Benedikt Hoewedes, all sidelined by injury or illness, on Germany’s list of absentees.

Weigl’s Dortmund team-mate, winger Marco Reus, could also skip the tournament after several injuries this season.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew is set to name his squad for the competition on Wednesday.

Loew has said he will blood young talent and leave a host of first-choice players at home to rest before the 2018 World Cup.

The post Weigl joins Germany injury list for Confed Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

